Premier Doug Ford to announce Ontario's reopening plan today

TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement about Ontario's reopening plan today.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and the province's top doctor at a news conference at 3 p.m.

A stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario was extended last week and is currently set to lift June 2.

A spokeswoman for Ford has said Ontario will not return to the tiered colour-coded restrictions system it used before imposing the stay-at-home order.

Elliott has said the government's reopening plan will be sector-specific.

Ontario hospitals are asking Ford for a staged and cautious reopening of the province.

In a letter to the premier, the Ontario Hospital Association says several factors should be considered in plans to ease restrictions.

The association says vaccination coverage and supply, disease incidence, and an understanding of infection sources are such factors.

The letter says the reopening plan should be evidence based and focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19.

It also says reopening plans must include equitable access for marginalized communities.