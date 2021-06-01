Prescott delays pride flag raising as municipal flags flown at half-mast in BC tragedy

PRESCOTT, ONT -- Across Canada, many are paying tribute in memory of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at a former British Columbia residential school last week.

In Brockville, the pride flag went up Monday morning to signify the start of pride week, then was lowered to half-mast to honour the memory of the children.

Speaking on The Bruce Wylie Show, Prescott Mayor Brett Todd says the town is also lowering it's flags at half-mast.

"We're lowering all our municipal flags in town for 215 hours. That's roughly 9 days." said Todd. "It's the very least we can do to acknowledge the incredible tragedy that's been uncovered in Kamloops B.C,"

Mayor Todd also says the raising of the pride flag has been postponed.

"Quite frankly it didn't seem right to celebrate pride right now with what we are acknowledging and what we are recognizing by lowering the flag." said Todd.

He says he's asked the flag raising to postponed for another week, where he says it's likely to now take place next Wednesday at 1p.m.

--

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.