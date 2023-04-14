Prescott motorist arrested impaired driving leaving local liquor store

Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville County have arrested a driver from Prescott following a traffic stop. OPP explain that the traffic stop took place on April 9th, 2023 around 2:00 a.m., when officers observed the vehicle leaving a local liquor establishment near County Road 2 in Edwardsburgh Township.

Police pulled the vehicle over and after a brief investigation, they arrested and charged the driver, 49-year-old Charles Litner from Prescott. They are facing the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

OPP says the driver was released and is scheduled to appear at the Brockville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray