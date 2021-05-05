Prescott partners with YMCA of Eastern Ontario for programs to Centennial Pool
The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has partnered with the Town of Prescott to bring programs to the Centennial Pool.
The partnership was agreed to by town council in a unanimous vote Monday night.
In a press release, Prescott Mayor Brett Todd says the town is excited to be working with the YMCA.
"Passing this motion at council shows Prescott's vision for the future - a vision that looks to partnerships to provide excellent services to our community," said Todd. "This two-year agreement with the YMCA of Eastern Ontario will bring a superb level of service to everyone who uses our pool."
The YMCA says the agreement will allow both the town and the YMCA to adress restrictions due to COVID-19. This would include pool opening and closing dates and whether lessons can be done safely.