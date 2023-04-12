"Prescribed burning" at Garrison Petawawa Training Ground in spring months

National Defence is advising local members of the public that prescribed burning operations will be commencing in select areas of the Garrison Petawawa Range and Training area throughout the spring months.

Public Affairs for the Garrison explains that the prescribed burning is being conducted by the Garrison Petawawa Fire Department and is necessary to eliminate fire hazards in advance of the hot summer months.

They say that the public may see or smell smoke over the next three months coming from the Range and Training area. Adding that air quality could be affected for short periods of time due to the smoke. However, the Garrison insists that there should be no cause for alarm as fully trained firefighters will be in the area controlling the situation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray