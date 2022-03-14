PRH announces week #33 winner for Catch the Ace 3.0

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle – week #33 winner for their Catch the Ace online fundraiser.

Wendy Michael of Pembroke, won the weekly pot amount of $7,163 after being selected through the online random generator.

To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca.

Tickets are also available at cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa) and Mavens Beauty Collab (downtown Pembroke). A Drive Thru, located at 775 Pembroke Street East, is opened Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:30am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and our highest priority needs!.