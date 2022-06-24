PRH Catch the Ace week #8 winner announced
The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle – week #8 winner for their Catch the Ace online fundraiser. Congratulations to Royal St. Denis of Cobden, on winning our weekly pot amount of $1,621 after his ticket #G-2372306 and card #37, revealed the 6 of Diamonds after being selected through the online random generator.
Royal, the winner, was trilled and noted he had been playing since the beginning to support the hospital.
To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca.
The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and our highest priority needs!
Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.
Compliance check leads to breach chargesThe Brockville Police Service performed a compliance check on a 36-year-old male that lead to charges of break of conditions.
Collins Bay search yields 1,200 grams of tobacco, among othersCorrectional Service Canada says there has been a seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay institution.
Inmate death at Collins BayCorrectional Services Canada says an inmate serving time at Collins Bay Institution has died while within custody. The man died serving a term of 3 years and 6 months for possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm.
Bath Road development plan raises concernsA 171-unit development is planned for three properties along Bath Road. Traffic and trees are among the biggest concerns being raised by residents regarding the proposed development.
More and more Kingston residents struggling to afford foodAs inflation reaches an all-time high in nearly 40 years, the cost of living is affecting Kingston residents. More and more people are struggling to feed themselves in the region than ever before.
6-year-old raises $300 towards MRI for Brockville General Hospital6-year-old Evelyn Galway-Peters has raised $300 at her lemonade stand to go towards the purchase of an MRI machine for Brockville General Hospital.
Renfrew County receives $40,000 donation towards Algonquin TrailSnow Country Snowmobile Region and the Timberline Snowmobile Club continue to support the County of Renfrew’s trail system and recently donated $40,000 towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail through the City of Pembroke.
Redblacks tickets now on saleThe City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department is glad to announce that we will be selling tickets to the upcoming August 5th Redblacks game against the Calgary Stampeders.
Temporary traffic disruption in PembrokeThe City of Pembroke is planning a temporary traffic disruption to allow for infrastructure installation. The roads will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the process from June 27 to July 8.