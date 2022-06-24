PRH Catch the Ace week #8 winner announced

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle – week #8 winner for their Catch the Ace online fundraiser. Congratulations to Royal St. Denis of Cobden, on winning our weekly pot amount of $1,621 after his ticket #G-2372306 and card #37, revealed the 6 of Diamonds after being selected through the online random generator.

Royal, the winner, was trilled and noted he had been playing since the beginning to support the hospital.

To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and our highest priority needs!

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.