PRH Catch the Ace winner brings home $3,253

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle winner for the 23rd week of their Catch the Ace online fundraiser. They with congratulations to Tim O'Meara of Pembroke, on winning the weekly pot amount of $3,253 after his ticket, revealed the 9 of Clubs after being selected through the online random generator. PRH says Tim purchased his ticket online.

Tim was thrilled and said, "I always like to support the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation. I may put some of the winnings towards a golf membership this year." Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director, shared that the Catch the Ace week #24 draw has already launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $63,000 if the Ace is caught and so far they have raised over $93,000 for the hospital and the Cancer Care Campaign.

To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at several cash sale locations, from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Comfort Inn Pembroke, Making Seasons Bright and Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke).

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are 3 for $5.00, 10 for $10.00, and 40 for $20.00, giving participants the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and their highest priority needs.

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray