PRH Foundation announces week #15 winner for Catch the Ace 3.0

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is announcing their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle week 15 winner for the catch the ace online fundraiser.

Congratulations to Bob Irvine on winning the weekly pot amount of $2,104 after his ticket #O-5332051 and card #1, revealed the King of Hearts after being selected through the online random generator.

Bob was excited to win and support PRH. "As a former born and raised ‘Pembrokian’, I am proud to support the hospital’s excellent work for the region. I have siblings who have used the fine facilities, continue the good work!” Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #16 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $41,000 if the Ace is caught!

To purchase your tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at their cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm - Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa) and Mavens Beauty Collab (downtown Pembroke). A Drive-Thru is located at 775 Pembroke Street East is also open for in-person sales on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:30am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5, 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and our highest priority needs!.

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.