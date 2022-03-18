PRH Foundation announcing Heroes Run for Healthcare!

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce their newest annual fundraising event, Heroes Run for the Healthcare, presented by: Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in memory of Dr. Kim Armstrong.

There will be a 2 kilometre hero-themed run for kids, and a 5 kilometre community run for adults. . “This year's event will support the Cancer Care Campaign which will fund the expansion and upgrades needed for the Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare units at your Pembroke Regional Hospital, so that even more local cancer patients can receive treatment close to home,” said Executive Director, Roger Martin.

The 2 kilometre hero-themed kids run includes treats, meet and greet opportunities with super heroes, and even their very own super hero capes. Registration for kids 12 and under is $20, and accompanying parents can join free of charge. "You will receive a bag at the start line to collect treats from Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Super girl and many other super heroes along the route. When you complete your 2 kilometre mission you will receive a super hero cape," said kids run organizer, Tammy Blackmore.

All event participants will be encouraged to fundraise and raise pledges in support of the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign. There will be a prize awarded for the top fundraiser valued at over $500 as well as a draw for al participants who fundraise over $100 to be entered into a draw for a Apple Product Package.

Online registration begins March 30th and is priced at $30 per person for the 5 kilometre, and $20 per child. There are special group rates for schools, youth groups, corporate groups, and sports teams as well.

To register visit, http://www.heroesrunforhealthcare.ca or the foundations website at http://www.prhfoundation.com.

For more information about group rates, contact 613-732-2811 ext. 7408.