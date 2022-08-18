PRH Foundation resumes Black & White Gala in-person

The annual Black & White Gala hosted by the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation (PRHF) is making an in-person return this fall!

This year will mark the event's 15th anniversary, having raised over $2 million for the foundation. It is the biggest fundraising event for the hospital with all money contributing towards quality local health care. The success is made possible by the many community supporters, gala attendees, and sponsors.

This year's event will take place Saturday, October 15th at the Normandy Officers' Mess in Garrison, Petawawa.

"We would like to thank this year's $10,000 Gift of Humanity sponsors for their generosity and support of local health care for our entire community; Frank Carroll Financial, Pembroke Radiologist Group, Ray and Barb Pilon of Canadian Tire Pembroke, Jim Bell Architectural Design and Bromley Consulting," said the PRH Foundation's Executive Director Roger Martin.

This will be the first year the Black & White Gala returns in an in-person format since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Committee Chair Lisa Edmonds described the vision for this event. "For the past 15 years, the Gala has presented an opportunity for our community to celebrate the amazing health care we have here in Pembroke," she said. "The Gala will return to the Normandy Officers' Mess with catering provided by Ullrich's and décor by Pavarti & Athena Events. There will be live entertainment, a live auction, dancing, and more. Attendees will have a fantastic time while helping to raise much-needed funds for the Cancer Care Campaign! Thank you to everyone who has donated to date and will participate in this amazing event!"

Tickets for the 2022 Black & White Gala are $175.00 each and include a complimentary drink, hors d'oeuvres, a delicious four-course meal, and a $75.00 tax receipt. The event has already sold 50% of tickets.

PRH President and CEO, Pierre Noel, says he is looking forward to welcoming attendees and enjoying a spectacular night out. "The past two-and-a-half years have been difficult for us all and while the innovative Gala-At-Home format enabled us to continue fundraising during a pandemic, it just wasn't the same," he said. "Part of what makes this event so special is being able to tell those in attendance, first-hand, about the campaign their funds are supporting and the work that is being done at PRH to improve the patient experience. That's one of the aspects I enjoy most."

Proceeds from the gala will help fund the expansion and upgrade of the hospital's Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare units.

For more information regarding tickets or sponsorships for the Black & White Gala, please contact Leigh Costello, Community Fundraising Specialist at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation, at leigh.costello@prh.email or 613-732-2811 ext. 6129.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

