PRH introduces same day discharge for eligible surgery patients

The Pembroke Regional Hospital says as part of an exciting advancement in the recovery of elective knee surgery patients at the PRH, those meeting specific criteria are now able to recover at home rather than have a one to two-day hospital admission.

Heather MacMillan, Clinical Manager of the hospital's Surgical Program explained that same-day surgery and discharge for this type of elective joint procedure is not only the best practice and of great benefit to the patient but can also help improve overall access to surgery.

Launched last August as part of a phased-in implementation, over 25 patients requiring partial and total knee replacements have had a successful outcome after being discharged to home the same day as their surgery.

In order to facilitate this at PRH, they say a working group was established that was comprised of team members from nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and anesthesia. Dr. Chris de Jesus was the lead orthopedic surgeon for this initiative. PRH also worked closely with the Surgical team from Queensway-Carleton Hospital (QCH) in order to better understand the process and how their surgeons determine eligibility as they were already offering this service.

"I was fortunate to have completed my fellowship at The Ottawa Hospital with Dr. Geoff Dervin who has been a pioneer in developing the Day Surgery program. With the aid of QCH, we have been able to adopt protocols and guidelines to ensure a smooth transition and successful implementation of our program," said Dr. de Jesus. As a result, he noted that "The Day Surgery Joint Replacement program has gone very well thanks to a collaborative effort from the nursing staff, physiotherapy and administration."

Literature has shown that this is a safe and effective method of recovery after joint replacement surgery. Dr. de Jesus added that "New surgical techniques and multimodal anesthetic approaches have helped to address pain, minimize blood loss and improve mobility soon after surgery has been completed. Physiotherapy assesses patients hours after surgery to ensure they are physically ready for discharge and they are discharged home with the same pain medications they would receive during hospital admission."

As a result, patients are able to recover in their own environment, sleep in their own bed, rest in their own surroundings and choose their own food without the disturbances and disruptions which come with hospital admission which can make it difficult to achieve good rest.

"The new norm for hospital care is that we are always planning for discharge from the time of admission and making sure that patients go home safely with all the tools and resources they require," said Michelle Godsell, the Surgical program's Clinical Director, adding that recovering at home reduces the chance of acquiring a hospital-based infection.

She said that one of the keys to the program's success and keeping patients safe is education. "From a patient perspective, there is no surprise what the planned path is, and education continues after surgery with discussions and plans around pain management and post-surgical care."

Following the surgery. patients are discharged with all of the information they require including who to contact with questions and concerns. Staff then follow up with patients by phone and the patients also have regular follow-up appointments with their surgeon.

Dr. de Jesus echoed those comments saying "communication has been a key element. When patients visit the Joint Assessment Clinic, they may be identified as potential Day Surgery candidates. This message is continued and verified by the acting surgeon (Dr. de Jesus, Dr. Malcolm Chang or Dr. George Mathew) who chooses candidates according to established criteria."

That criteria includes the availability of home supports, an assessment of underlying health conditions, the ability to meet Surgical Day Care requirements for discharge and the successful completion of a physiotherapy assessment.

Pembroke resident Keith Selle was one of the patients who met those criteria. On December 12th, 2022, he received a partial knee replacement as a patient of Dr. de Jesus and went home the same day. He had the unique experience of being able to compare recovery at home to recovery in the hospital as he had previously had his right knee replaced at PRH. "Although I was well cared for in hospital, it is not the same as being released to your home," Mr. Selle said, noting that being in familiar surroundings lends credence to the old saying "there's no place like home" while promoting self-reliance and resolve to achieve a faster recovery.

He shared that he felt well-informed by the surgeon and the Surgical team throughout the entire process and felt that the quick release to home was beneficial in his recovery. "We are so fortunate to have surgeons, operating room staff and physiotherapists who demonstrate the highest quality of professionalism in their fields. To them I say 'Thank you'," Mr. Selle said.

PRH President and CEO Sabine Mersmann said the Surgical team is now in the early phase of trialling Day Surgery for hip replacements, a procedure that typically requires a one to three-day admission. Discharge criteria will be similar with the addition of an occupational therapy assessment.

With an increasing demand for hip and knee replacements, transitioning to Day Surgery for eligible candidates will help ensure that patients receive the operations they need in a timely and safe manner, while also freeing up beds for those who require a hospital stay. We are very pleased with the outcome of the trials to date and look forward to expanding the program," Mrs. Mersmann said.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray