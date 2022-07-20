PRH launches new Giving Garden

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is announcing a brand new fundraising initiative known as the Giving Garden.

Located at the ground floor of Tower B at PRH, the new garden will provide a unique way for donors to honour a loved one, and for businesses to show their support to the hospital..

“We want to give a big thank you to Lana Murphy of Astrid’s Floral Boutique for generously donating and planting the beautiful plants in the garden,” said Leigh Costello, PRH Foundation Community Fundraising Specialist. She adds, “We are thrilled with how this project turned out and we know it will be enjoyed by donors and hospital patrons for years to come.”

Plaques for the Giving Garden can be purchased by businesses or individuals and dedicated in memory or in honour of someone special. These plaques will remain in the garden for one or three years with a renewal opportunity in further support of the Pembroke Regional Hospital's greatest needs.

The Foundation’s Executive Director Roger Martin said “We are excited to be able to offer the community and businesses a new way to support their regional hospital while recognizing others, and we’re even more excited that the Giving Garden complements our new Digital Donor Wall, set to launch later this summer.”

When your plaque is ready to be put in the garden, you will have the option of coming to the hospital to place it yourself and have a photo taken for social media. To purchase your plaque, visit www.prhfoundation.com/givinggarden/ and complete the online order form or contact the PRH Foundation at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408. Plaques for individuals to purchase are $100 for one year or $200 for three years. Plaques for businesses to purchase are $250 for one year or $500 for three years. As a special promotion for the launch of the Garden, you will receive $50 off the three-year plaque for individuals and $100 off the three-year plaque for businesses if purchased before August 31st, 2022.