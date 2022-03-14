PRH maintaining COVID-19 measures despite changes to provincial mandate

In order to protect the community's mist vulnerable residents, hospitals will be maintaining COVID-10 safety measures and restrictions for some time, despite seeing them lifted in most public places across the province by March 21.

In a news release, PRH President and CEO, Pierre Noel, said, “As a ‘highest risk setting’, many of our protective measures including those related to screening, masking, providing vaccination status and others related to our visitor and caregiver / care partner policies will not change and will instead be adopted as part of our own health and safety policies and procedures,” He added that this will also include vaccination requirements for staff.

Noel also said a lot of work is being done at the regional level to review how this week's provincial announcements will affect visitors in the coming weeks and months, ensuring protecting patients and staff is a top priority. While some changes may be warranted, he said the timing of changes will not be the same as the timing for provincial changes.

Noel said many health care organizations in the region are actively meeting in order to develop a reopening roadmap, with planned steps required to keep everyone safe. He added that the Ontario Hospital Association is also working with hospitals to support them through this process.

“Hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units across the province may have declined in the last few weeks but the pandemic is not over yet and we continue to have 40-50 of our staff and physicians unable to work each day due to COVID-related absenteeism,” Noel said.

Noel is asking those coming to the hospital respect the differences between community-based settings and hospitals and to please be kind to the screeners at PRH entrances who are helping to keep everyone safe.