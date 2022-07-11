PRH permanently closes Catch the Ace Drive-Thru after second break-in
A second break-in at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Catch the Ace Drive-Thru in less than two weeks has resulted in the permanent closure of the ticket sale location.
PRH Foundation Executive Director Roger Martin said the break-in occurred sometime between July 5th and 8th.
In addition to physical damage to the mobile site, all Catch the Ace equipment was once again stolen. This included a tablet, printer, a debit machine, and a small amount of cash. Martin says these two break-ins have resulted in a $5,000 loss for the foundation.
“Theft from a local charity hurts everyone in the community at large,” he added.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the OPP at 613-732-3332, or call the Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 613-735-8477.
Those wishing to purchase Catch the Ace tickets can still do so online at www.PRHcatchtheace.ca or at other cash sale locations including Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), The Shoe Lounge and Bumpy Roads Studio.
