PRH's Catch the Ace raises over $50,000 for Cancer Care

With the support of the community, Pembroke Regional Hospital would like to announce the current round of Catch the Ace has so far raised over $50,000 for the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign.

“Thanks to the many people who have supported Catch the Ace as well as the Cancer Care Campaign, we are one step closer to achieving our goal which will help fund renovations and upgrades in our Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare units,” said Foundation Executive Director Roger Martin. “Every dollar donated results in more treatments close to home and an enhanced patient experience for those who need it. This is good for the cancer patient, the caregivers, and of course the families,” he said.

The Cancer Care Campaign will fund the expansion, upgrades, and overall improvements of the hospital's Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare units' waiting and treatment areas. Along with the pharmacy where chemotherapy medication is prepared. Having these treatments close to home enables area residents to spend more quality time with their loved ones, making the Cancer Care Campaign a top priority for those in Renfrew County. It is estimated nearly 200 cancer patients use these services every year.

“We want to give a big thank you to the community for rallying around the Catch the Ace fundraiser once again. Thank you to everyone who purchases their tickets each and every week as well as to the many volunteers and local businesses who help make it possible,” added Leigh Costello, Community Fundraising Specialist.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.PRHcatchtheace.ca each week from 10 a.m. Wednesday mornings to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday nights. Cash sales are available at Cork Culture, Bumpy Roads Studio, Holiday Inn Express, The Shoe Lounge, Comfort Inn, and Beyond Nutrition Petawawa.

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408, or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.