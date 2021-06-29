PRH thanks public for patience after appointment issues at PMC
The Pembroke Regional Hospital sent thanks to the public for their understanding after several issues resulted in long lineups at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Monday.
PRH says issues regarding appointment bookings resulted in a "larger than normal" number of people arriving at the PMC, creating a lengthy backlog.
The hospital is reminding residents to head to the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's website for the latest information regarding vaccines in the region.