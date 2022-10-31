PRHF announces Catch The Ace week #2 winner

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced their Week #2 winner of the Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle. They want to congratulate Bonnie Duffy who won the weekly pot amount of $602 after her ticket #B-6750369 and card #20, revealed the 6 of Diamonds after being selected through the online random generator.

Bonnie says she was thrilled and said she has been playing since the launch of the online fundraiser. "I will be sharing (the winnings) with my two kids and a little bit to my husband too!" Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #3 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $3,000 if the Ace is caught.

If you would like to purchase your tickets, you can visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at their cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. including Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Comfort Inn Pembroke, Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke) and The Shoe Lounge.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign.

They also note that donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray