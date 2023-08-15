PRHF welcomes two new members to Board of Directors

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is governed and guided by a volunteer Board of Directors. The Foundation says these dedicated individuals donate their time and professional expertise to help bring together a vision of fundraising and direction to the Foundation. The Board is welcoming Dr. Fred Matzinger and Andre Mickovitch to the board for 2023-2024.

Dr. Fred Matzinger is the Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at the Pembroke Regional Hospital. He was born and raised in the community and received his medical degree from the University of Toronto. He took the Residency Program in Diagnostic Radiology at the Toronto General Hospital and was a Staff Physician at the Ottawa Hospital for 21 years with a sub-specialty practice in thoracic and breast Imaging, a medical educator and an Associate Professor at the University of Ottawa. Dr. Matzinger has been an active staff member at PRH since 2009.

He says he believes that community support is vital to the success of this hospital and the strength of its programs. Dr. Matzinger has also expressed love for the Ottawa Valley and the Heart of the Valley, Pembroke, for its beauty and the warmth and friendliness of its people. Dr. Matzinger will be taking over the Director position from Dr. Sylvie Cantin and ensures that he will do his best in continuing to liaise between the Foundation and the physicians at PRH to help with the success of the Foundation and its mission.

Andre Mickovitch was born and raised in Ottawa and now lives in the Ottawa Valley. He attended Carleton University where he majored in economics and has over 32 years of experience as a Senior Financial Planner with Assante Wealth Management. He says he enjoys helping business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals in various capacities including tax, investment, retirement, and estate planning.

While living in Ottawa, Mr. Mickovitch volunteered with various healthcare foundations including the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation, The Ottawa Hospital Foundation and the Bruyere Foundation. He and his wife Lesley are actively involved in many local activities. He is a member of the Eganville Rotary Club and Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce and he says he looks forward to utilizing his talents to assist with the success of the PRH Foundation's mission and to educate donors about the benefits of estate planning and donating to charities.

"We are excited to welcome Fred and Andre to our Board. They bring years of experience in their respective fields, which will enrich and strengthen our team. Having a solid and dedicated Board is important each and every year, as the fundraising world is ever-changing. We are so thankful for all of our board members who donate their time and energy to improving health care in our region," said Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director.

The Foundation's newest members join an already strong and diverse board, which includes Lisa Edmonds (Chair), Terry Lussier (Co-Chair), Kim Drake (Treasurer), Sabine Mersmann (Director), Cameron Montgomery (Director), Brandie Burgess (Director), Jenny Hodgson (Director), and Marsha Hawthorne (Director).

Those interested in volunteering with the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation, please contact 613-732-2811 x7408 or visit the website https://prhfoundation.com/volunteers/.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray