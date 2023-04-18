Prince Edward County updates community safety and well-being plan

On Thursday, April 13th, 2023, over 20 community agencies met at the Community Centre in Picton to launch the second version of the Prince Edward County Community Safety and Well-Being Plan (CSWB). The meeting was hosted by CSWB Plan facilitator Lauri Prest and Councillor Janice Maynard, who is also the Chair of the Police Services Board.

In 2018 the Province of Ontario mandated that all municipalities in Ontario must create a Community Safety and Well-being Plan. They explain that the purpose of the CSWB Plan is to guide a municipality in improving the safety, health and welfare of its community. Each plan is formulated on actual community data and statistics which examines specific risk factors within the community.

In 2022, the members of the Advisory Committee recommended that there would be five priority areas that would be focused on:

- Housing and Homelessness

- Seniors Support

- Poverty Reduction

- Mental Health and Problematic Substance Abuse

- Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence

During Thursday's meeting, the priority areas were reviewed and then the various community agencies divided themselves into the five "Action Teams" to begin discussions on the next steps, meeting dates, and how they will each work toward their individual priority area goals.