Leeds and Grenville’s upcoming Affordable Housing Summit is being held on Friday, September 29th, 2023, with the goal of getting shovels in the ground. Held in partnership with the Municipality of North Grenville and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, the summit strives to identify innovative opportunities, share success stories, and facilitate the development of critical relationships to grow affordable housing in Leeds and Grenville.

Attendees will hear from non-profit housing developers, project financers, and housing providers experienced in creating affordable housing solutions.

"Our region is a beautiful place to live, with a strong sense of community and a high quality of life," said Warden Nancy Peckford. "However, the lack of affordable housing options has become a pressing concern for many of our residents. Housing affordability is not just a local issue; it is a nationwide challenge that requires our immediate attention and concerted efforts. The Affordable Housing Summit will bring together individuals across all sectors who are dedicated to creating more opportunities for affordable housing."

The Hon. Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing is a keynote speaker of the event. Other keynote speakers include Lindsay Blair of 2B Developments, who will present on Municipal Tools for Success to Accelerate Small Scale Development, and Joe Gallivan, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the County of Frontenac, who will present Promoting Communal Water and Sewer Services to Support the Development of Affordable Housing in Rural Areas.

The event will additionally feature presentations of locally-driven affordable housing projects, data on affordable housing needs in Leeds and Grenville, and local affordable housing initiatives.

The event is taking place at the North Grenville Municipal Center in Kemptville, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.LeedsGrenville.com

