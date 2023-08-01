"Prisoners of Age" exhibition debuts at Kingston Pen

Kingston Pen Tours says they are pleased to present the travelling exhibition, "Prisoners of Age," a series of photographs and interviews with elderly inmates and corrections personnel and an accompanying documentary at the Kingston Penitentiary between July 27th and November 26th, 2023.

Photographed by the renowned artist Ron Levine, the Pen explains that this standalone experience provides guests with the opportunity to explore prison life from the inmate's perspective of growing old within the corrections system.

The thought-provoking images and interviews were captured between 1996 and 2015 in men's and women's prisons in Canada and the United States, shedding light on the lives and experiences of aging individuals serving time.

The Pen explains the thoughts of the creator, Levine, who set out to present the stories of some of the most marginalized members of society in their own words, revealing much of themselves, while using the decision on what to do with them as a mirror to reflect what it reveals about society. They say the first-person inmate perspective of the exhibition offers an excellent companion piece to the history of the Pen presented in Kingston Pen Tours which feature first-person accounts from corrections staff.

Prisoners of Age has captivated audiences around the world. The travelling exhibition has been showcased at Alcatraz Penitentiary in San Francisco, Kilmainham Gaol in Dublin, Powerhouse Gallery in Brisbane, and Eastern State Penitentiary Museum in Philadelphia.

Inside Kingston Penitentiary, the exhibition is set up in a designated cell range and workshop. Tickets to the exhibition are $10 and it is encouraged to book online in advance. A tour ticket is not required to attend the exhibition, however, guests can opt to purchase a ticket for a guided tour to enhance their visit if they wish. The guided tour options include Express, Standard, or Extended, providing different levels of insight into Canada's oldest maximum-security prison. While the "Prisoners of Age" exhibition is self-guided, there will be a tour guide present to answer questions and enrich the guest experience.

Tickets are now available. For more information and tickets, please visit www.KingstonPenTour.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray