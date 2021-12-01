Proactive patrol leads to impaired driving arrest

The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say an officer on proactive patrol made an impaired driving arrest.

Police say on Saturday, shortly before 5:30 p.m., the officer located a vehicle that was being driven erratically on the 401 westbound in Augusta Township.

After the officer followed the vehicle for a short time, they made a traffic stop to investigate suspected impaired driving.

After an investigation, a 39-year-old woman from Prescott was charged with impaired driving.

The accused was later released, and scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on December 17th.