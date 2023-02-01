Programming announced for Black History Month at KFPL

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is celebrating Black History Month in February. They say they are inspired by and partnering with Black creators to offer valuable education, discussion and creative opportunities. From celebrating Black joy to learning about the legacy of the Black Lives Matter movement, the KFPL is offering events and resources for people of all ages.

Programming begins with Make Art: Just Like Vanessa!, an event for kids ages five and up. The KFPL says this event is taking inspiration from the joyful, vibrant art of Black illustrator Vanessa Brantley-Newton. Participants will make an image of themselves using crayons, pastels, and paper collages. Registration is required for this event, happening on February 4th at the library's Calvin Park Branch.

The creative programming events continue with Graffiti Art - Design Your Own Tag! Kids ages five and up will join award-winning Ottawa muralist Jimmy Baptiste as he guides families to create graffiti pieces. This event is virtual on February 16th. Registration for this event opens on February 4th.

Finally, on February 23rd, people ages 13 and up are invited to drop into the Calvin Park Branch from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. for a screening of "Whose Streets?" a documentary by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis’s covering the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri uprising after Michael Brown’s death. The fallout from his killing is explored through several people’s perspectives as they navigate institutional and racial barriers in the journey for justice.

Registration of all of these events is available or will become available, on the KFPL website at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7889258

"During Black History Month, we celebrate the joy and accomplishments of the Black community while acknowledging the ongoing struggle against racism and discrimination," said Kimberly Sutherland Mills, Director, Service Design and Delivery. "KFPL’s programming and collections remind us that while we honour the past, we must also actively work towards a future where Black voices are not just heard, but valued and uplifted."

Throughout the month, KFPL branches will also showcase collections featuring books, films, and music featuring Black voices, with online collections offering the same.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray