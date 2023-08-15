Prohibited weapon and large quantity of drug seized as Brockville Police execute warrant

The Brockville Police Services say they have seized a large quantity of drugs and laid many charges after executing a warrant in the City.

Police explain that on August 12th, 2023 members of the Brockville Police Service, Drugs and Intelligence Unit, assisted by the OPP-led Provincial Guns and Gangs East team, executed the warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, at a King Street Address in downtown Brockville.

As a result, a quantity of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, cash and a prohibited weapon were seized by officers at the scene. Police say due to the quantities of drugs located, two women were charged with trafficking offences.

One of the women was serving a conditional sentence in the community for similar offences and was further breached and held in custody. That female was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray