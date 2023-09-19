"Project Lifesaver" arriving in Leeds and Grenville Counties

The Leeds County and Grenville County Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced that they have teamed up with the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville to provide "Project Lifesaver" in the counties.

On September 21st, 2023, the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville, in partnership with the OPP, will launch its newest collaboration, Project Lifesaver. OPP explains that the program is designed to protect and to quickly locate "at risk" individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behaviour of wandering. This program is now available to residents living in the Leeds County and Grenville County OPP areas.

Project Lifesaver uses technology to assist in the search-and-rescue efforts of those who wander and become lost. Project organizers say it has been proven to greatly reduce the search time for police, adding that this timely response can prevent a lost loved one from harm.

Those who are at a high risk of becoming lost receive a bracelet transmitter, with a unique frequency. When a client is lost, receivers housed in the Leeds County OPP and Grenville County OPP Detachments are used to find that unique frequency.

"The successful launch of Project Lifesaver in Leeds and Grenville is further testament that by working collaboratively as a community we can positively impact the lives of society's at-risk members. Community safety is enhanced by creating integrated response models such as Project Lifesaver and the OPP are grateful and honoured to be involved in this partnership with the Alzheimer's Society," said Inspector Simon Hardy, Detachment Commander, Leeds County OPP.

"Public safety remains the top priority for the OPP. Project Lifesaver is a new tool available to officers that further protect our more vulnerable community members. Its proven track record demonstrates the speed at which we can potentially find and bring to safety a lost loved one," says Inspector Stephan Neufeld, Detachment Commander from Grenville County OPP.

Meanwhile, the executive director of Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville, Melinda Coleman said "The safety of our clients is extremely important to us. Partnering with the Leeds County and Grenville County OPP Detachments to launch Project Lifesaver is the most important step in offering this program to those who may wander. The project is an added tool for the police services' emergency response to assist in bringing those at risk back home safely. We are excited to offer this program at the Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville and we are proud to work in collaboration with both detachments."

For eligibility, OPP explains that participants must:

- Be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or another cognitive impairment that places them at risk of wandering.

- Reside with and monitored by a Caregiver 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

- Be a resident in the catchment area serviced by the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville, Leeds County and Grenville County OPP detachments.

- Be restricted from operating a motor vehicle.

Project Lifesaver equipment requires daily monitoring by a care partner. Regular visits by an Alzheimer Society worker for equipment maintenance will be included as part of the program.

For all inquiries about Project Lifesaver, call the Alzheimer Society of Lanark Leeds Grenville at 613-345-7392 or toll-free at 1-866-576-8556. You can also visit the office Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Unit 107 - 100 Strowger Boulevard, Brockville, Ontario.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray