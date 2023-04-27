"Project Lifesaver" launches in Eastern Ontario for people living with dementia

The Hawkesbury, Russell County, and Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) working together with the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District are introducing Project Lifesaver.

The group explains that on April 26th, 2023, the Alzheimer's Society of Cornwall and District, in collaboration with the OPP, Cornwall and Akwesasne Police, launched their newest initiative, Project Lifesaver, to protect and quickly locate those living with dementia who get lost. They say this program is now available to residents living in the Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry as well as the Counties of Prescott and Russell.

Project Lifesaver uses technology to assist in the search and rescue efforts of those who wander and get lost. Police explain that this has been proven to greatly reduce the search time for police services, adding that this timely response can prevent loved ones from harm. Those who are at high risk of getting lost receive a bracelet transmitter, with a unique frequency. When they get lost, a locator housed with Police Services is used to find that unique frequency.

For eligibility, participants must:

- Have a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of dementia or a related disorder

- Be at high risk of wandering

- Have daily contact with a caregiver or family member

- Be restricted from operating a motor vehicle

- Live in the 5 districts of Cornwall, SD&G, Hawkesbury, Russell and Akwesasne

Project Lifesaver equipment requires daily monitoring by a care partner. Regular visits by an Alzheimer Society worker for equipment maintenance will be included as part of the program.

For all inquiries about Project Lifesaver, call the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District at (613)932-4914 or toll-free at 1(888) 222-1445. Those interested can also visit the office Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 106B Second St. W., Cornwall, Ontario.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray