static urls

March is fraud prevention month and the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind members of the public about the program "Project Safe Trade".

OPP explains that the purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a 'community safe zone' in an OPP detachment parking lot in which to facilitate online property transactions. Adding that creating a community safe zone is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place.

Members of the public are invited to attend the Prince Edward County Detachment, located at 569 County Road 1, in Picton, to use the OPP 'safe trade' designated parking space. The space is available at all times with no appointment necessary and can be accessed at Bancroft, Central Hastings, and Quinte West Detachments as well.

To prevent becoming a victim of fraud, OPP urges people to please be diligent and avoid sending money to sellers prior to obtaining the property. Members of the public can access https://www.cpic-cipc.ca/ to search for property or motor vehicles that have been reported stolen. For more information, visit OPP.ca/SafeTrade.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray