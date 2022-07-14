Projects coming in half a million over budget putting a halt to some county roadwork

High costs for some road projects in the County of Renfrew, with several projects exceeding $500,000 over budget have resulted in many projects being delayed for a few years.

The majority of road rehabilitation projects approved in June were significantly over budget. While the planned work on Foymount Road was the highest, coming in over budget by $665,602, it was not the only project to grossly exceed the budget.

Other overages landed between $23,000 to $500,000. While the council did approve the projects, a few planned culverts and bridges planned for this year will be carried over for a year or more, bringing in a savings of $1.2 million which will supply some relief for the other projects.

“Consistently across all of them are overages,” Admaston/Bromley Mayor Michael Donohue said during a recent meeting of county council. “I think there was one -- a culvert or a bridge -- perhaps which came in under budget.”

Donohue said he supported the recommendations to go ahead with the projects, but noted staff did not expect costs to come down.

Pilgrim Road Bridge, Farquaharson's Creek Culvert, Snake River Culvert, Campbell Drive Culvert, Hanson Creek Culverts, and Etmanski Swamp Culvert are all being carried over for one to three years. This is expected to save nearly $1.23 plus HST. The total cost of the project had been budgeted at about $846,400, so the shortfall on the total project cost of about $1.5 million was in excess of $665,602.

Council did however approve several contracts, many of them quite large. The rehabilitation of Foymount Road (County Road 512) from Brudenell to Hubers Road, was awarded to R.G.T. Clouthier Construction Limited, Pembroke for $1,381,415.93 plus HST. The total cost of the project had been budgeted at about $846,400, so the shortfall on the total project cost of about $1.5 million was in excess of $665,602.

The contract for the rehabilitation of Beachburg Road (County Road 21) from civic address 1046 to the urban cross section, was awarded to H&H Construction Incorporated, Petawawa, for $1,216,714.25 plus HST. This was significantly over budget by over half a million dollars. The county had estimated the project would cost in total $870,707. The final estimated cost is $1.391 million.

Madawaska Street (County Road 1) from Elgin Street West to John Street in Arnprior will be rehabilitated for $403,625,74 plus HST. The contract was awarded to the single bidder, Thomas Cavanagh Construction. The distance is 0.3 kilometres. Sidewalk work is included in the tender and the county part of the project is $216,744. When the total costs are factored in for the project, the project was over budget by $99,174.

The rehabilitation of Drive-In Road (County Road 29) from Pembroke to Clearview Crescent, was awarded to Greenwood Paving (Pembroke) Limited, for $752,674.70 plus HST. This was significantly over the total project cost of $382,700. When the total project cost of $829,690 was factored in, the project was over budget by $446.990.

The rehabilitation of River Road (County Road 1 in Horton Township, from 1.1 km west of Henry Crescent to 600 metre east of Storie Road, was awarded to B.R. Fulton Construction Limited, Renfrew, for $849,937.80 plus HST. This project was $157,915 over budget based on the total project cost of $931,995.

The rehabilitation of White Water Road (County Road 24) from Highway 17 to Greenwood Road, was awarded to H&H Construction Incorporated, Petawawa, in the amount of $857,625.64 plus HST. Based on the total project costs, this was over budget by over $115,000.

The rehabilitation of Scollard Bridge was awarded to Bonnechere Excavating Incorporated, Renfrew, for $588,465 plus HST. When total costs are factored in the project is estimated to be over budget by almost $90,000.

The rehabilitation of Foresters Falls Road (County Road 7) from Harriet Street to the start of the semi-urban section was awarded to Greenwood Paving (Pembroke) Limited for $884,173.42 plus HST. This project was over budget by about $353,750.

The Bagot Creek Culvert contract was awarded to Power Precast Limited, Ottawa, for $172,270.25 plus HST, which makes the total project come in under budget by about $23,292.

As well, two county structures which were scheduled for rehabilitation were deferred due to being in better condition than originally predicted. Farquharson’s Creek Culvert located on South McNaughton Road in Admaston/Bromley and Campbell Drive Culvert located on Campbell Drive in McNab/Braeside will both be deferred until 2024.