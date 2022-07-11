Providence Care COVID-19 outbreak declared over
A COVID-19 outbreak declared on Lakeview 2 Pod A, a 10-bed section of the 30-bed inpatient unit at Providence Care Hospital, is now over.
The outbreak was initially declared on June 30, after four patients tested positive for the virus. All patients were placed on contact and aerosol precautions and monitored closely for symptoms related to the virus. Patients were also tested throughout the outbreak.
Along with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health, the outbreak has been declared over July 10, 10 days since the last confirmed positive case.
All quarantine precautions have been lifted, however, the following measures remain in place across the hospital:
- all staff members are screened for symptoms daily
- all staff continue to wear proper PPE, practice physical distancing, and good hand hygiene
- visitors mass pass screening and wear a mask at all times for the duration of their visit
Please visit www.providencecare.ca for up-to-date information about COVID-19 protective measures in place at all sites.
-
Planning well underway for 2023 Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew CountyPlanning is now well underway as Renfrew County prepares to welcome young athletes from across the province for the Ontario Winter Games in February 2023.
-
PRH permanently closes Catch the Ace Drive-Thru after second break-inA second break-in at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Catch the Ace Drive-Thru in less than two weeks has resulted in the permanent closure of the ticket sale location.
-
New area tourism strategy to begin implementationA new regional Tourism Strategy for the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville has been developed with direct input from industry stakeholders. Implementation is moving forward immediately with branding, product and experience development.
-
Cobden beach closed following confirmed blue-green algae bloomCobden beach is now closed following a confirmed blue-green algae bloom was observed on Muskrat Lake.
-
Kingston woman followed by suspicious vehicleKingston Police are looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a suspicious incident, that occurred on June 28, 2022.
-
Death of an inmate at Millhaven InstitutionAn inmate from the Millhaven Regional Treatment Centre has died while within custody, of apparent natural causes.
-
St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival launches seasonThe romantic comedy Twelfth Night opened the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival's 20th anniversary season July 9th, overlooking Prescott's scenic waterfront.
-
Kemptville business owner charged following sexual assault investigationGrenville OPP say a 43-year-old North Grenville woman has been charged following a sexual assault investigation in Kemptville.
-
Additional charges laid in online child sexual exploitation investigationMembers of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid additional charges against a Brockville Man in relation to an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation.