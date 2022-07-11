Providence Care COVID-19 outbreak declared over

A COVID-19 outbreak declared on Lakeview 2 Pod A, a 10-bed section of the 30-bed inpatient unit at Providence Care Hospital, is now over.

The outbreak was initially declared on June 30, after four patients tested positive for the virus. All patients were placed on contact and aerosol precautions and monitored closely for symptoms related to the virus. Patients were also tested throughout the outbreak.

Along with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health, the outbreak has been declared over July 10, 10 days since the last confirmed positive case.

All quarantine precautions have been lifted, however, the following measures remain in place across the hospital:

all staff members are screened for symptoms daily

all staff continue to wear proper PPE, practice physical distancing, and good hand hygiene

visitors mass pass screening and wear a mask at all times for the duration of their visit

Please visit www.providencecare.ca for up-to-date information about COVID-19 protective measures in place at all sites.