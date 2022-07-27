Providence Care: COVID-19 outbreak declared over

A COVID-19 outbreak declared on Parkside 2 Pods A, B, and C at Providence Care has now been declared over.

The outbreak was originally set in place on July 13 after four patients tested positive for the virus.

Providence Care, along with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington Public Health, declared the outbreak over on July 36, since it has been 10 days since the last confirmed positive test. All patients from the unit have been alerted, as well as their families.

All quarantine precautions have been declared over, however, the following safety measures still remain in place:

Daily screening for COVID-19

PPE is still required

Physical distancing and good hand hygiene

Designated visitors, essential visitors, and designated care partners must pass screening.

Please visit providencecare.ca for up-to-date information about COVID-19 protective measures in place at all sites.