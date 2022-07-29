Providence Manor: COVID-19 outbreak declared over

An earlier COVID-19 outbreak declared at Providence Manor on Sydenham 3, a residential care home, has been declared over.

The outbreak was originally declared on July 18, after four residents tested positive for the virus.

All Sydenham 3 residents were placed on contact and aerosol precautions as a result, and monitored closely for symptoms and tested for the virus throughout the outbreak.

All staff members who worked in the unit participated in ongoing screening and testing.

Providence care, along with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington Public Health, declared the outbreak over on July 28, because no further transmission of the virus has occurred.

All residents at the long-term care home and their loved ones have been alerted.