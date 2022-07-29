Providence Manor: COVID-19 outbreak declared over
An earlier COVID-19 outbreak declared at Providence Manor on Sydenham 3, a residential care home, has been declared over.
The outbreak was originally declared on July 18, after four residents tested positive for the virus.
All Sydenham 3 residents were placed on contact and aerosol precautions as a result, and monitored closely for symptoms and tested for the virus throughout the outbreak.
All staff members who worked in the unit participated in ongoing screening and testing.
Providence care, along with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington Public Health, declared the outbreak over on July 28, because no further transmission of the virus has occurred.
All residents at the long-term care home and their loved ones have been alerted.
-
Renfrew County ATV club donates $40,000 to Algonquin Trail: The Renfrew County ATV Club has donated $40,000 to the County of Renfrew to be put towards the Algonquin Trail. Taking part in the cheque presentation (from left) were Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson; Cameron Hann, president of RC ATV Club; County Councillor Robert Sweet, chair of the Development and Property Committee and Craig Kelley, director of Development and Property. County of Renfrew photo
-
Cloud 9 eco-art exhibition at No.9 Gardens openingNo.9 is launching Cloud 9 Electronic Music & Eco-Art Exhibition to be hosted at No.9 Gardens in Rideau Lakes.
-
Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary recruiting student volunteersThe Kemptville District Hospital is currently looking to recruit some new student volunteers as they rebuild their program following a two-year covid-driven hiatus.
-
Break and enter at Limoges, Ont. businessRussell County OPP are investigating a break and enter that occurred at a local business in Limoges.
-
Foul play not suspected after deceased individual located in Kingston, Ont.Kingston Police say foul play is not suspected in relation to a deceased individual that was found in the area of John Counter Boulevard.
-
Sunset Ceremony returns to Fort Henry for limited runTicket sales open July 28 at 11 a.m. for two performances of the popular military precision demonstration on August 24 and 31, 2022.
-
UOV Chamber of Commerce presents: 2022 Business Excellence AwardsThe Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce has planned a glamourous evening of dining, dancing, and celebration at the Normandy Officers' Mess, Garrison Petawawa, to recognize the accomplishments of the business community in our region.
-
Killaloe OPP investigate several fraud incidentsDetachments of the Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public of several fraud incidents that are occurring and currently under investigation.
-
Ottawa firefighter confirmed deceased in skydiving incident during 'advanced parachute maneuver'The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal skydiving incident.