Providence Transitional Care Centre Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Providence Transitional Care Centre (PTCC) is celebrating one year of helping bridge the gap in healthcare in Southeastern Ontario.

The 64-bed facility focuses on providing specialized inpatient services, promotes functionality in older adults, and transitions patients back to their own homes, and the community, when they're ready!

"Our goal is to help people remain in the community for as long as possible so when they come to PTCC for care, we develop a care plan based on their specific needs and help them with their activities of daily living, all while supporting their return to wellness as quickly as possible," says Darcy Woods-Fournier, Director, Transitional Care and Chief Nursing Executive.

Since opening last October, 65% of patients were able to return home both with and without support, 10% made it to retirement homes, with " 77% of patients coming from Kingston Health Sciences Centre or other acute care facilities.

PTCC offers restorative care, cognitive behavioural support, short-stay respite, and convalescent care.

PTCC also partners with Queens University at the care site, which is located at 340 union street.

The care centre says they will continue to work hard to support patients, and their families, and reduce lengthy hospital visits for seniors in the community.

