iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Providence Transitional Care Centre declares COVID-19 watch

(Providence Care)

The Providence Transitional Care Centre has declared a COVID-19 watch after a patient tested positive for the virus. 

The watch is described as a heightened form of COVID-19 surveillance, which would include testing and monitoring for symptoms. 

The care centre says it has alerted all patients and that all 30 patients will be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution. 

Staff members identified as a close contact will also be tested. 

Providence Care says at this time, no patients have showed signs or symptoms of the virus. 

12

Check out the latest Songs