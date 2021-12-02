Providence Transitional Care Centre declares COVID-19 watch

The Providence Transitional Care Centre has declared a COVID-19 watch after a patient tested positive for the virus.

The watch is described as a heightened form of COVID-19 surveillance, which would include testing and monitoring for symptoms.

The care centre says it has alerted all patients and that all 30 patients will be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

Staff members identified as a close contact will also be tested.

Providence Care says at this time, no patients have showed signs or symptoms of the virus.