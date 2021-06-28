Province approves $16.8 million for new Kingston West Catholic Elementary School

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has received approval for provincial funding for the new Kingston West Catholic Elementary School.

The ALCDSB says it will receive $16.8 million from the province.

The school will be located at 386 Holden St. and will be dual stream when it open.

ALCDSB says there will be 481 elementary student spaces in the new school.

Also included in the school will be 73 new licensed child care spaces, 4 new child care rooms, and 3 new EarlyOn Child and Family Centre rooms.