Province giving funding support for festivals and events in Leeds-Grenville

Ontario has announced that they will be investing $19.5 million to support festival and event organizers by carrying out innovative, in-person experiences that connect people with their communities and increase tourism spending. They explain that the Experience Ontario 2023 program funding will go to supporting events in Leeds-Grenville and enable recipient organizations to expand programming to draw visitors who will stay longer in local accommodations, eat in restaurants, shop at local retailers, and support local businesses.

"Our government understands the importance of tourism and culture to Ontario's economic success. These sectors bring our communities to life," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "Our government's support for festivals and events through the Experience Ontario program demonstrates that we are supporting organizations across the province that are creating new and innovative opportunities to bring Ontarians together."

Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, announced that the following local events are receiving funding support:

- $53,794 for the Aquatarium's Travelling Bricks Exhibit in Brockville

- $5,000 for The Town of Gananoque's Festival of Lights

- $40,525 for Brockville Ribfest, organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Leeds and Grenville

- $43,392 for the 1000 Islands Regatta organized by Brockville Hydroplane Racing Inc.

- $33,123 for the Lombardy Fair organized by the Lombardy Agricultural Society

- $23,411 for the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival

- $13,584 for the City of Brockville's River of Lights

- $6,512 for the South Grenville Bluegrass Festival in Spencerville

Experience Ontario is a provincial grant program that supports festivals and events that motivate visitors to rediscover Ontario while connecting people with local experiences and increasing visitor spending. The 2023 program is providing $19.5 million in support to over 280 festivals and events across the province.

"The festival and event industry plays a vital role in strengthening local economies in communities throughout the province," said Steve Clark MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "I am pleased that we are supporting event organizers right here at home who are creating innovative experiences that help people engage with their communities while creating jobs and boosting the local economy."

"Our team is very excited to be bringing the Travelling Bricks Exhibition to Canada," said Thomas Harder, Executive Director of the Aquatarium. "Over the course of many months, they delight countless guests with a stunning display of 120 models built from an impressive 1 million LEGO® bricks. This exhibit showcases the Aquatarium's commitment to growing tourism in Brockville."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray