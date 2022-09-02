Province Investing in Ontario-made Research and Innovation at Queen's University

The Ontario government is supporting Ontario-made innovation at Queen's University with an investment of $560,000 in four research projects. The funding is being delivered through the Early Researcher Awards project and supports researchers in making discoveries that advance knowledge, drive progress and create jobs for the people of Ontario.

"Cultivating research excellence and innovation are more important than ever as Ontario continues to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and lays the groundwork for robust long-term economic growth," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "These critical investments will ensure our world-class researchers have the resources they need to put Ontario at the forefront of innovation, supporting the development of homegrown ideas and products, and creating jobs in local communities."

The funding will be used to cover the costs of research operations and supporting researchers to attract and retain research talent.

"Research and innovation are important drivers of Ontario's economic growth, and through these investments, our government will ensure that our research activities continue to be competitive and attract the best and brightest talent to the province," said Steve Clark MPP for

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "By supporting ground-breaking research at Queen's University, we can advance new discoveries and innovation, help foster a skilled labour force and promote new business opportunities in eastern Ontario."

The government is investing over $500 million over the next 10 years to support additional high?value research undertaken across Ontario's universities, colleges, research institutes and research hospitals.

