Local area MPP, Steve Clark, announced funding for Eastern Ont. Seniors and "Not-for-Profit" organizations to advance care, and support for their communities.

The government is investing a total of $41, 800 in three townships across Leeds and Grenville.

Beth Donovan Hospice, North Grenville ($7 500), The town of Gananoque ($22, 500), and Rideau Lakes Township ($11, 800) will receive the allotted funding.

"These investments make a big difference in the lives of Ontario’s older adults here in Leeds and Grenville," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and

Rideau Lakes. "Staying connected close to home and safely taking part in local life lets our seniors keep active with friends, family and the community."

The funding is part of 305 seniors projects across the province seeing investments in 2022.

This announcement was followed by another for Minister Clark.

Ontario will also be investing nearly $460,000 in local "Not-for-Profit" organizations across the region.

Funding comes from a capital grant program called "Ontario Trillium Foundation", which helps groups support their communities.

"This support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation recognizes some of Leeds and Grenville’s most dedicated and impactful community organizations," said Clark "I am pleased to see our government make such a substantial investment in our community, and look forward to the positive impact these projects will have on the people of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes."

Money designated to local charities will be used to improve access to facilities, programs, activities, and services, while also improving existing space, and supporting infrastructure and technological upgrades.

Leeds-Grenvile-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes grant recipients and the amounts being designated are: Beth Donovan Hospice in Kemptville ($51, 700), Elgin Lions Club ($115, 000), Gananoque Curling Club ($141, 700), and Thousand Islands Playhouse in Gananoque ($150, 000).

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink