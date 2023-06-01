Provincial government improving transportation infrastructure in North Grenville

The Ontario government has announced that they will be investing in improved transportation infrastructure in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. This includes proposed improvements such as the installation of traffic signals at the east and west ramp terminals of Highway 416 and County Road 43, along with illumination and intersection improvements at the ramp terminals.

Details were announced by Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, alongside Nancy Peckford, Mayor of North Grenville and Warden of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

"This announcement is a great example of the historic investments our government is making in transportation and critical infrastructure in Leeds and Grenville," said MPP Steve Clark. "We will continue to ensure that the people of North Grenville have access to modern, effective infrastructure that fits their needs and supports our community's growth."

Additions include a second eastbound through lane at the Highway 416 west ramp terminal intersection, and the partial realignment of the existing County Road 43 eastbound ramp to southbound Highway 416 to accommodate intersection improvements.

"County Road 43 in North Grenville is an increasingly busy regional thoroughfare that serves commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential traffic. The installation of lights at key ramps and related improvements will go a long way to improving road safety and ensuring effective traffic flows. We appreciate the priority that is being placed on enhancing safety and intersection features to serve the needs of this high-growth area," said Mayor Peckford.

Ministry of Transportation staff will coordinate this work with other projects planned in this area being completed by the Municipality of North Grenville and United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, including the widening of County Road 43, as required. Construction, including the installation of traffic signals, is scheduled for completion in 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray