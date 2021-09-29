Public fundraising expected soon for new Prescott Arena

Fundraising is ongoing for the new Prescott Arena Complex.

Co-chair of the fundraising committee, Judi Baril, says they will soon reach out to the public for fundraising.

"We still haven't reach out to the public. That is going to happen shortly " Baril tells the Bruce Wylie Show. "We wanted to get some of our accounts out of the way before we started doing that. That is going to be happening soon."

Shovels are already in the ground with building expected to start soon.

Work on the arena is expected to be completed by February 2023.