Public Health calling for public input constructing multi-year strategic plan

The Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is seeking input into the development of their upcoming strategic plan. The plan is being developed this fall and winter and will set the direction of how the Health Unit does its work for the coming years.

The Health Unit has hired the consulting company People Minded Business (PMB) to steer the development of a multi-year plan.

Partner organizations will be contacted directly by Health Unit staff, and the residents of Leeds Grenville and Lanark counties and clients of the Health Unit are being asked for their input through a community and client survey link below to understand their needs and priorities.

Residents can comment on anything going on in the community that the Health Unit should be paying attention to, or ways to improve client service or community programs. Those interested and add thoughts to a survey will be considered when developing the strategic plan.

A link to the confidential, anonymous survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LGLDHU_Client_Survey. The deadline to complete the survey is September 22nd, 2023.

There will also be an opportunity to provide input by virtual focus groups that will be held in early October. Dates and times will be communicated when they are set.

Those who would like to provide input but have no access to computer can pick up a paper copy in any Health Unit office or service site and staff will assist by collecting the survey in a sealed envelope that will go directly to the PMB consultants for confidential collation with the online results.

For more information about the Health Unit and its services, visit www.healthunit.org.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray