Public health rules roll back further as Ontario enters Step 2 of reopening Wednesday

Public health restrictions on businesses and gatherings are rolling back further in Ontario today.

The province moved into the second step of its economic reopening plan at 12:01 a.m.

That means hair salons and similar facilities can open today with masking rules, and retail stores can have more people inside.

Groups of up to 25 people can gather outdoors and five people can gather indoors.

Outdoor attractions and events like performances can open with capacity rules.

The changes are taking effect a few days ahead of schedule due to strong vaccination rates and other public health indicators.