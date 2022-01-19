Public input into updating Leeds and Grenville Immigration Strategy

The St. Lawrence-Rideau Immigration Partnership is asking for public input as they look at updating the Leeds and Grenville Immigration Strategy.

The Immigration Partnership is looking for input that they say reflects priorities and resources within the community.

There will be an online survey as well as several virtual events held over Zoom in February.

The survey link can be found online here.

Virtual events will take place on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 9th: 12:00 p.m - 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 17th: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, February 23rd: 7:00 pm - 8:30 p.m.

Monday, February 28th: 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Those looking to register can do so by visiting their Eventbrite page.