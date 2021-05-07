The Council of the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is set to hold a public meeting to look into making changes related to the Retail Business Holiday Act.

Council says they received an application from the owner of Rockport Lighthouse to consider passing a bylaw that would declare the township a "tourist area".

As defined by the Retail Business Holiday Act, this would exempt businesses in the area from having to close on holidays like New Year's Day or Good Friday.

The public meeting will also any residents to comment on the proposed bylaw.

The meeting is set to take place on June 7th at 6pm.

It's expected the recommendations from that meeting will be presented to Township council on June 21st.