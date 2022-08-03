Public mischief charge laid after false carjacking report

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged a man after he filed a false carjacking report.

The initial report of the carjacking was made by a Newmarket man on the morning of July 31, 2022. Police were provided with a description of a male suspect.

The car in question was located by police a short while later in Tay Valley Township and appeared to have been involved in some sort of car crash. After further investigation, lead investigators determined the reported carjacking had not actually occurred.

As a result of the investigation, Raymond Francis-Burroughes, aged 27 of the City of Newmarket, has been charged with public mischief.

Francis-Burroughes is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on September 12, 2022.