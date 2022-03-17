Public reminder of Project Safe Trade

March is fraud prevention and awareness month, and the Prince Edward County division of the OPP is reminding residents about "Project Safe Trade."

The purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a community safe zone, allowing residents to safely conduct transactions they have agreed to through Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji or other online websites. Moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences, or other areas and bringing it to a public and protected place, ensures both the seller and the purchaser's safety.

PEC OPP is inviting residents in the community to use the OPP "safe trade" parking space located in Picton. The safe trade parking space is available at all times of the day, with no appointment required. It is also available at the Bancroft, Central Hastings, and Quinte West Detachments.

The OPP would like to advise residents however, they will not mediate transactions, provide documentation, or be a witness to a transaction. If an officer is required, one will respond and only intervene if the transaction becomes criminal in nature.