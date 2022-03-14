The Gananoque Police Service would like to remind residents they are hosting a "Public Skate with Emergency Services" this coming Friday, March 18.

The event will be held at the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink, between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Residents will be able to skate with members from the Gananoque Police Services, Gananoque Fire, and EMS.

Emergency vehicles will also be on site for the community to enjoy, along with free hot chocolate donated by the local Tim Hortons.