Public skating returns to Pembroke Memorial Centre

The City of Pembroke has announced that public skating is returning to the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

Skating will return starting October 13 and will take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for adult skates and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for parents and children.

Participants will not have to pre-register and will have to pay at the door.

Pricing for the public skating is as follows:

Drop-in prices for public skating

Adult $3.75 Senior (55+)/ Student (14-17) $3.25 Children (6-13) $2.00 Children 5 and under Free

Prices for skating passes

Adult $27.00 Seniors $22.00 Children $15.00

Public skating schedules will be available in one-month periods.

They can be found on either the City of Pembroke's website or it's social media channels.