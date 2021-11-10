Pumpkinferno radiates economic activity in Eastern Ontario

It was a very sweet Halloween for the South Eastern Ontario region as St. Lawrence park commission’s double Pumpkinferno run saw a huge rise in visitor spending in the region.

The event ran for its first year at Fort Henry in Kingston and for its 10th year at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, welcomed more than 78 000 guests along the St. Lawrence corridor. According to the Tourism Regional Economic Impact Model, , this represents an estimated $10,023,749 in economic impact to the region.

Both events sold out, with fort henry’s debut seeing more than 35,000 guests, representing $3,408,224 in visitor spending, and upper Canada village’s legacy welcoming over 43,000 guests, representing $6,615,525 in visitor spending.

Some event displays can be seen here https://we.tl/t-sfCDVScMuK