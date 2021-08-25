Pumpkinferno returns in the fall
You've heard of the pumpkin spice latte, but what about the Pumpkinferno?
The St. Lawrence Parks Commission has announced two Pumpkinferno events this fall.
The original Pumpkinferno will run at the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg. The second event will be implemented at Fort Henry in Kingston.
The event is a self-guided tour of over 7,000 glowing artificial pumpkins.
Tickets go on sale on September 7th.
