Pumpkinferno returns in the fall

Pumpkins will light up the night during Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village until Oct. 31. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

You've heard of the pumpkin spice latte, but what about the Pumpkinferno? 

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission has announced two Pumpkinferno events this fall. 

The original Pumpkinferno will run at the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg. The second event will be implemented at Fort Henry in Kingston. 

The event is a self-guided tour of over 7,000 glowing artificial pumpkins. 

Tickets go on sale on September 7th. 

